Latest Weather Blog
EBR schools set March make-up day for ice storm closure
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Public Schools will make up one of the days schools were shuttered due to the ice storm.
The school district announced a previous day off for students will now be a day of class. Students should report to class - whether in-person or virtual - on March 12. It was previously a professional development day for staff.
"Due to COVID-19 implications and severe weather events earlier in the year, the district has exhausted all available contingency days," the district said.
Education regulators require school districts to adopt an academic calendar with a set number of instructional minutes.
The district said it considered several options but determined the March 12th date was the best. The district will not have to extend the school year or interfere with spring break.
