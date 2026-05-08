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EBR Schools says buses may arrive late due to weather and road conditions
BATON ROUGE — EBR Schools said buses may be delayed during the Friday afternoon commute home, as heavy storms impact road conditions across the parish.
The school system said transportation staff is working to navigate buses around heavy traffic and flooded roadways.
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"Student safety remains the top priority as drivers continue routes throughout the parish," EBR Schools said.
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