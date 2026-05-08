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EBR Schools says buses may arrive late due to weather and road conditions

2 hours 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 2:18 PM May 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — EBR Schools said buses may be delayed during the Friday afternoon commute home, as heavy storms impact road conditions across the parish. 

The school system said transportation staff is working to navigate buses around heavy traffic and flooded roadways. 

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"Student safety remains the top priority as drivers continue routes throughout the parish," EBR Schools said. 

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