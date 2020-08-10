EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of virtual classrooms

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish students are logging in to their on-line classes for the first week of school, Monday, August 10.

But the use of eLearning virtual software may be a bit of a challenge to some students, and to their parents.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada spoke with EBR Schools Superintendent, Leslie Brown, about this and Brown explained that the Parish has addressed this.

If parents have full-time jobs and aren't able to walk their children through using virtual software, the Parish has provided support to students via teachers, their school office, or their district office that will help walk students through use of the new, virtual software.

There are also online tutorials for parents who'd like to familiarize themselves with the eLearning tools.

Brown said, "I really feel that the parents have such a hard time right now tryingto figure out whta to do educationally for the children, that's why we went with the virtual environment for the first month or so of school. We believe that health and safety of students and teachers and administration is a number one. So, in EBR that is our focus."

"Right next to it is that continuation of learning," Brown continued, "So we see lots of challenges across other school districts. This moment in time doing a virtual opportunity allows children to reconnect. So, I want parents to feel comfortable with getting their children online."

During Brown's interview on 2une In, she also discussed what students should expect once those who opt on returning to in-person classes do so. She said these students will notice that major health and safety measures have been implemented to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

For example, Brown explained that each EBR school's Nurse's Office will feature an isolation room for students who feel ill.

Brown said, "Every single school will have an isolation room where students will still be able to sit, to rest, or they will be able to sit and get their work done while we get in touch with their parents."

This will keep students who may have COVID-19 separated from their peers until their parents and the appropriate medical personnel can see that they are tested and receive the medical care they need.

Brown said she looks forward to seeing the smiling faces of students who check in to their virtual classes on the morning of Monday, August 10.