EBR schools open sign-up portal ahead of teacher, staff vaccination process

BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 vaccination appointment request forms for educators and school staff is now available.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Centers in Schools (HCS) have worked together on the initiative as educators and school staff are now part of the eligible vaccine groups.

EBRPSS employees who wish to receive the vaccination will be able to request a vaccine appointment by clicking here.

Once employees submit their request, HCS schedulers will begin contacting employees to schedule their appointments. That process will begin on Monday, Feb. 22.

Vaccines will be distributed at one of Our Lady of the Lake's three vaccine locations.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Edwards and our local health partners for their commitment to providing vaccines to educators,” Dr. Sito Narcisse said, EBRPSS Superintendent. “I am hopeful that this effort will mark a return to normalcy for our schools, staff and families.”

“Our Health Centers in Schools team has been a great partner of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools in providing important medical care to students and staff and this vaccine rollout is no different,” Trey Dunbar said, MD, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “We have confidence in the efficacy of the vaccine and are working to ensure schools continue to be a healthy environment for our children and our school staff.”

The district and HCS say they will both continue to evaluate the vaccination rollout and adjust scheduling as needed.

EBRPSS employees are not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The district says its goal is to provide employees who wish to be vaccinated with efficient and effective options as soon as possible.