EBR Schools' Meal Service Program to include two additional locations

BATON ROUGE - Since Hurricane Ida hit Baton Rouge on Sunday, the storm's impact on the region has been felt in nearly every aspect of daily life.

But the local school system is pivoting with the changes and taking measures to see that student's nutritional needs are met during the storm-recovery process.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools announced Thursday that its home meal deliveries resumed earlier this week to East Baton Rouge Parish students who were currently registered for the service.

Registered parents will receive a text or email to confirm that someone will be home to receive the meals.

Focus Foods is currently providing three locations in EBR for families not registered for home delivery to pick up food boxes at the following distribution hubs Tuesday - Saturday from 11:30 am – 6:30 pm daily:

-Glen Oaks Middle School (on Monarch St) Parking Lot

-St. Pius Church Parking Lot

-Sacred Heart Church Parking Lot

Two additional parking lot hub locations have been added to serve more families, and they will begin distribution Thursday. and operate on weekdays only from 11:30 am - 6:30 pm.

-Belaire High School Parking Lot

-Scotlandville High School Parking Lot

The School System says parents can register students here.

The normal cut-off time for home meal deliveries in the next week is on each Thursday; however, Focus Foods will try to accommodate home deliveries to parents who register for meal service this week.

Virtual and in-person students are eligible to receive meals. Additional details are available on the EBR Child Nutrition website.

Local school officials say when classes resume after the storm, students attending school will continue to eat breakfast and lunch at school.

Officials add that all the above home meal deliveries can continue after the storm. This meal service does not impact the receipt of P-EBT benefits.