EBR Schools making 'update' to restarting school; News conference set for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is exploring the possibility of delaying in-person classes on campus by a few weeks.

New school district superintendent Leslie Brown spent Monday and Tuesday talking with board members about options. People involved with the conversations told WBRZ, suggestions have been made to keep kids at home until after Labor Day.

"I will say that is a major possibility, but there’s also going to be some other shifts that you’re going to hear. I don’t want to give those things away, I want to allow the superintendent and her staff to have the opportunity to roll those plans out," EBR School Board Member Dadrius Lanus said.

The school system announced a news conference will be held Wednesday (July 22) to discuss changes and said it was not prepared to reveal specifics early, as many plans were still being finalized. The school district said parents and staff will have ample time to prepare for any changes.

Lanus said that revised plan could also include an increased focus on testing both students and staff who come back to campus, whenever that may be.

On Monday night, Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson posted on social media that it was likely classes would be virtual until “at least” Labor Day.

The district said specific plans will be finalized late Tuesday and shared Wednesday. Watch the news conference on WBRZ Plus, which is always streaming online here, around 10 a.m.

At first, the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System had eyed a partial return to campus on August 6 through a hybrid learning model. That would consist of students going to in-person classes two days a week, with the other three days dedicated to virtual learning.

The governor announced Tuesday (July 21), the state will remain in a paused re-opening, remaining in Phase 2 until at least August 7. Edwards also addressed several questions regarding schools reopening across the state, saying that guidelines to safely bring kids back have been laid out by the Louisiana Department of Education.

"I think you’re starting to see some school districts are gonna open on time but perhaps for distance learning and then transition to in-person education right after labor day and so forth so you’re going to see a variety of approaches," Edwards said.

Click HERE for the latest on the virus spread in Louisiana.