EBR Schools invites public to participate in two June town hall meetings

2 hours 8 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 9:26 AM June 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is inviting the public to two town hall-style meetings in June.

According to a post on its Facebook page, EBR Schools is hosting the meeting in hopes of obtaining feedback from community members, families, and stakeholders during a discussion of the school system's strategic plan.

The first meeting will take place Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at Scotlandville Magnet High School and the second at Wednesday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty Magnet High School. 

A draft of the strategic plan is available online at https://ebrschools.org/superintendent.../strategic-plan/.

