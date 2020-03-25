69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR schools implement drive-thru homework pick up for students

1 hour 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 6:38 AM March 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The statewide closure of schools in Louisiana means education officials are now tasked with adapting procedures to adapt to the new stay-at-home lifestyle dictated by the spread of novel coronavirus.  

As students who are used to learning in a classroom setting adjust to home-school learning parish leaders are working to assist students who don't have the technology necessary to complete online courses. 

For example, in some areas, packets of schoolwork are available for pick up via a drive-thru location. 

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 1,500 packets were handed out. 

McKinley Middle school will serve as a drive-thru packet pick-up and meal distribution site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days