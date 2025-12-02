Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools, Good Fellows distribute 300 gift bags with clothes, toys, hygiene items to students
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the Good Fellows organization teamed up on Tuesday to provide gifts to kids in need.
Elementary school counselors from across the school district took part in the giveaway at the old Louisiana Resource Center for Educators building, which is now Belfair Baptist Church, on Florida Boulevard.
Clothes, including winter coats, as well as toys and personal hygiene items, were included in the donated gift bags.
"Many students in our district do not have the opportunity to have toys and personal hygiene items...so as our partners Good Fellows, Good Samaritans take the opportunity to partner with us to donate, we're excited that this will give them the opportunity to have a great holiday season," Beverly Tate, district administrative director, said.
Trending News
More than 300 students received gift bags.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall
-
70 for 70: Chris Thomas King kept blues legacy of his father's...
-
Doctor says Trump had preventative screening MRI on heart, abdomen
-
Pedestrian struck by car along La. 16 in Denham Springs, taken to...
-
2une In Previews: Holiday festivities at the Manship Theatre during First Free...
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday