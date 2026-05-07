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EBR Schools Committee of the Whole advances second phase of superintendent's realignment plan
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge School Board Committee of the Whole has voted to move forward with the second phase of the superintendent's realignment plan.
Under the proposal, Park Forest and Villa Del Rey Elementary would shift to pre-K through second grade. Third through fifth graders would attend Greenbriar and Labelle Aire Elementary and the attendance zones for all four schools would shift to reflect the change.
Park Forest Middle and Belaire High were part of the initial plan but will see no changes to zoning. All six schools would see their start times change at the beginning of the fall semester.
Elementary schools' start time would move up to 7:45 a.m., and the end time would be 2:55 p.m.
The start time for Park Forest Middle School and Belaire High School would shift to 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.
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The realignment plan now goes before the board for final approval.
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