EBR Schools asking for feedback in survey for 2020-2021 school year
BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is currently planning for the 2020-2021 school year and is asking for feedback to guide those developments.
In an effort to design a safe, practical back-to-school return, EBR schools have put together a survey for families to submit feedback and understand parents' baseline preferences.
"Completing this survey allows us to hear your voice. Please note: no plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year has been approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board at this time," the survey states.
To complete the back-to-school survey, click here.
