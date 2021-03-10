EBR Schools aims to address concerns of parents, community with new survey

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Schools community has weathered an ever-shifting 12-months due to the novel coronavirus health crisis.

But EBRP Schools' recently appointed superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse, is proving that he's up for the new leadership role by taking swift action to ensure that concerns of students, parents, and teachers are addressed.

In an effort to get to the root of such concerns, the new superintendent hired an outside consulting group to analyze the school system and prepare an in-depth transition report.

The consulting group, Burns and Van Fleet, completed the requested transition report, which can be read here.

Dr. Narcisse then used the initial recommendations and findings in the transition report to create a list of questions for members of the EBRS community to complete by means of a survey.

The superintendent hopes the survey will reveal which concerns are a priority to the local community and how these can be addressed.

To take the survey, please click here.

EBR Schools will hold two Wednesday, March 10 public forums that will touch on topics mentioned in the survey.

For more information on the public forums, contact EBR Schools at (225) 922-5400 or click here to visit EBR Schools' website.