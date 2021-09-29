83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR School System main office without power, phones & internet

2 hours 56 seconds ago Wednesday, September 29 2021 Sep 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 9:43 AM September 29, 2021 in News
Source: news@wbrz.com
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system's central office on South Foster Drive is without power, internet, and phone service Wednesday morning.

The outage is reportedly due to equipment damage.

Parents of students are asked to directly contact their child's school if help is needed.

Trending News

Employees assigned to EBRPSS Central Office have been instructed to report directly to their supervisors for guidance on completing work for the day remotely.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days