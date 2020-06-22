EBR school system launches online survey for renaming Lee High; committee meeting in July

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish school system has announced an online survey for renaming Lee High School.

Anyone looking to offer input for renaming the school can submit their suggestions here.

The survey comes less than a week after the school board voted unanimously to change the name of the school, currently named after the Confederate general of the same name.

You can read the full statement from the school system below.



"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is dedicated to ensuring every child receives a high-quality education in an inclusive, equitable, and enriching learning environment. Guided by our organization’s core mission, we stand by our families and our students in this fight to eradicate oppression and racism. At the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020, the East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously approved a resolution to change the name of Lee High School. This is a pivotal time in our nation; one that will undoubtedly be taught in history classes for generations to come.



The public survey is now open and can be accessed here. The renaming committee will convene a public forum at 6 p.m. on July 13, 2020, at 1022 S. Foster Dr. We look forward to working together to construct and cultivate substantial cultural changes. Together, as one team with one mission, we will continue to Build the Future of Baton Rouge."