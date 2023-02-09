69°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR school system investigating claims that bus driver smoked marijuana while picking up kids
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is investigating social media posts alleging that a bus driver was smoking marijuana on their route.
The posts allege the employee was driving erratically and using the drug while picking up elementary students Thursday morning.
A notice sent out to parents from the school system said it's investigating the "alleged incident of marijuana use during a bus route." The school system added that those claims had not been verified as of Thursday afternoon and that the situation was still under investigation.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homes destroyed after Tangipahoa tornado; hundreds still without power Thursday
-
Extensive electrical equipment damage reported after Tangipahoa tornado; officials provide estimated restoration...
-
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
-
Metro Council ran out of time to discuss underaged drinking at Wednesday...
-
City lambasted on social media over misspelled sign, has it covered up