EBR School system holds open discussion on realignment plans
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System held an open discussion Wednesday night about realignment plans at Magnolia Woods Elementary.
Superintendent LaMont Cole encouraged feedback to learn how campuses can set students up for success. The conversation included topics such as facility conditions, enrollment and finances.
For more information on the plan, check here.
