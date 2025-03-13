64°
EBR School system holds open discussion on realignment plans

2 hours 48 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System held an open discussion Wednesday night about realignment plans at Magnolia Woods Elementary.

Superintendent LaMont Cole encouraged feedback to learn how campuses can set students up for success. The conversation included topics such as facility conditions, enrollment and finances.

For more information on the plan, check here.

