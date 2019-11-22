70°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR school system holding town hall meetings to help select next superintendent
BATON ROUGE - Residents are invited to a series of public meetings that will help school officials narrow down their search for the next East Baton Rouge superintendent.
The meetings will be run by JG Consulting and the information collected there, and via an online survey, will help create a job profile that will be presented to the board on December 12.
The meeting dates can be found below.
Dec. 3, @ 6 p.m. - McKinley Middle
Dec. 9 @ 6 p.m. - Glen Oaks High
Dec. 17 @ 6 p.m. - Woodlawn High
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Free haircuts, eye exams & more at McKinley High Alumni Center this...
-
LSU Tigers Take On Arkansas
-
Free Flu Shots Available, Friday
-
Ascension residents voice concerns over sewer deal in marathon meeting
-
Local law enforcement says state background checks down amid ransomware attack fallout