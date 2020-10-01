EBR school system cancels Woodlawn High football game Friday after some players test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn High School's first football game of the season against Riverside has been canceled due to some players testing positive for COVID-19, according to The East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

EBRSS released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of three positive COVID-19 cases on the Woodlawn High football team. Out of an abundance of caution and due to unconfirmed presumptive cases, the district has made the difficult decision to cancel Friday’s football game against Riverside. Contact tracing is being conducted and close contacts at the school will be notified. At this time, the district is temporarily suspending Woodlawn High football program activities until further notice. Currently, no other school operations are impacted. The district will continue to consult with Health Centers in Schools, LDH and LHSAA for additional guidance. Our thoughts are with the impacted students, their families and teammates. While we recognize that both schools were looking forward to this game, the safety of students, staff and all involved is our top priority. We thank the Panther Family and the Riverside Community for their understanding, compassion and support.