EBR school bus vandalized along Airline Highway overnight

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system says one of its buses was damaged by vandals Thursday night.

The incident was reported outside the Habitat for Humanity Restore building on Airline Highway around 9 o'clock.

School officials said one bus had windows shattered and graffiti spray-painted along the outside. The system says multiple buses were parked there as its in the process of towing vehicles away for storage over the summer.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the crime remains under investigation.