EBR School Board to vote Thursday on new Narcisse contract

BATON ROUGE - A proposed new contract for East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse includes a $55,000 base pay raise and incentives worth tens of thousands of dollars more.

The Board will meet Thursday in a special session to vote on the proposal.

As drafted, it would increase base annual pay to $310,000, beginning in 2024.

The contract calls for an annual 4 percent increase, so long as Narcisse receives a favorable review. It also includes incentives "up to $20,000" conditional on achievement of performance targets to be specified at a later date.

The term of the contract begins on Jan. 1, 2024, and concludes four years later.

Narcisse was recently a finalist to lead the Broward County, Fla., school system -- one of the largest in the nation.

Though he ultimately did not receive an offer, his candidacy there put contract renewal in Baton Rouge on the front burner.

Thursday's meeting begins at 5 p.m. Only two items are on the agenda: the contract and Narcisse's annual performance review.

The meeting will take place at the School Board office at 1050 S. Foster Drive.