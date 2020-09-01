EBR School Board to reveal 'hybrid model' plans Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - COVID-19 has changed the classroom experience for students across the globe and schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are no different.

The Parish's K-12 students have been using eLearning tools to navigate a virtual classroom experience since the start of the school year on August 10, but on Tuesday afternoon, parents will have more clarity on how long remote learning tools will be utilized.

The EBR School Board has been meeting with an advisory committee to decide when students should move to a hybrid model learning system.

The hybrid model is a combination of in-person classes and virtual classes that are conducted from a student's home.

According to this model, students would physically go to campus two days out of the week and remain home for virtual classroom instruction during the remaining three days of the week. And, not all students would be on the same schedule.

Students would be put into two groups, so that one group would attend in-person classes two days out of the week and the other group would attend in-person classes during another two days out of the week. This way, the amount of students on campus at one time would be extremely limited.

In late August, a doctor on the EBR School Board's advisory committee told school officials that though novel coronavirus is still a major concern, COVID cases are lessening and hospitalization cases are down.

On Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 EBR School Officials will let parents know if students will switch to a hybrid model of learning after Labor Day (September 7).

Another area of consideration the school board plans to address are the number of students who have not been logging on to virtual classes.

EBR School Superintendent Leslie Brown said about 95% of students on high school and elementary levels have been logging in to classes regularly. But those remaining 5% of students who are missing classes at an excessive rate will be questioned by the school board's Welfare Task Force to find out what schools can do differently to make virtual learning more accessible.

These updates from the School Board will be aired on Channel 2, WBRZ + and on WBRZ's Facebook Page at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.