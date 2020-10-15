EBR school board to discuss search for new superintendent during Thursday meeting

BATON ROUGE - Following the unexpected departure of East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Leslie Brown, the Parish's School Board is now responsible for finding the right candidate to take on her responsibilities.

The School Board is implementing a six-month interim plan to maintain organizational structure before hiring a new superintendent in possibly April of 2021.

During the board's Thursday night meeting, members will discuss all details associated with the process of finding Brown's replacement. One pivotal topic of will be whether or not to invite the top candidates from the previous search.

In 2019, school board members voted unanimously to hire Austin-based JG Consulting to lead its search for a new Superintendent, and as of now they plan to bring the firm back in to assist.

The firm likely comes with a hefty price tag, as its previous work with the School Board during 2019 cost approximately $25,000.

But it's not only the monetary cost of the search that's unsettling to some school officials, it's the absence of Brown, a leader who, in a short time, earned her colleague's respect and friendship.

Michael Gaudet, EBR School Board President told WBRZ, "She became a close personal friend and its very difficult to see any of this happen. Even though I don't know any of the details. Obviously, it's something very serious and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her through all of this."

Brown parted ways with EBR Schools shortly after announcing that she needed to take medical leave.

Though neither she nor her family divulged the nature of her illness, its sudden onset seems to have had a grave impact on her life.

For example, Brown's husband, who was tasked with informing the board of her resignation, wrote the letter in his wife's behalf because she was "unable to pen [her resignation] herself."

In the resignation letter, he thanked the board and the school system for welcoming their family into Baton Rouge.

The 62-year-old school official first disclosed her illness on Sept. 21.