EBR School Board to decide on list of superintendent finalists immediately after Tuesday community meeting

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is hosting a special meeting Tuesday evening to select the finalists for the board's new superintendent.

East Baton Rouge Schools will decide the finalists from a pool of 17 applicants. Among the applicants is interim superintendent Adam Smith, who has been serving in the position since Sito Narcisse's departure from the role in January. Smith received the Board's backing in January.

Many of the applicants have current or past experience leading school districts. Verna Ruffin is the only applicant currently serving as a superintendent, working in a Connecticut school district after working for 21 years in Lafayette.

The full list of applicants can be found here.

The superintendent meeting will take place at Southeast Middle School on South Harrells Ferry Road immediately after a 5:00 p.m. community meeting discussing the 2024-25 school year. Tuesday's meeting is the third in a series that provided the public with information about the proposed budget, including allocations for academic programs, infrastructure improvements, teacher pay raises and other key initiatives.

The Board will hold its final budget meeting Thursday and is expected to vote on a superintendent in July.