EBR School Board pushes back decision on how a new cellphone ban will be put into the policy

BATON ROUGE - Following the passing of a new law that puts a ban on cell phones in Louisiana schools, the school boards in the state are deciding the disciplinary action for students who disobey.

At the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting, the policy left many questioning what action administrators should take. Current interim Superintendent Adam Smith says it will be a challenge for school admins to try taking away something that's been in many of the student's lives for years.

Patty Merrick, a former teacher from the district, says one of the biggest challenges the parish will face is that they do not have enough manpower in classrooms or buses to enforce this in either setting.

"We don't have enough people to monitor everybody in that classroom, we'll have to make some strange and some hard rules for everybody to be able to follow," Merrick said.

Current teacher Craig Bilbrew believes that as long as the law is followed like any other setting, there shouldn't be a problem.

"If the law says that the children can't have cellphones and they have a cellphone regardless of what parents say, you tell them what the rules are. If the sign on the door says 'no shirt, no shoes, no service', I don't put my shoes on expecting to get served," Bilbrew said.

Now, board members are looking to discuss adjustments not only surrounding the cellphone policy but the handbook as a whole at a later date.