EBR's 'Back to School Bash' to offer students health screenings, COVID vaccinations

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) education officials are aiming to prepare local K-12 students for the 2021-2022 school year with an informative meet-and-greet event called 'Back to School Bash 2021.'

The Saturday, August 7 presentation will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center and feature detailed information on all aspects of the upcoming school year.

For example, education representatives will be on hand to speak with students and parents about "school registration, bus routes, child nutrition services and everything in between," according to EBRP Schools' website.

The presentation will also include entertainment by student performers and school bands, free child haircuts, exercise sessions, face painting, food, a kids play zone, health screenings, COVID vaccinations, and more.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The Back to School Bash, according to EBRP School's website, is a result of collaborative efforts from Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse, Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, The Baton Rouge Police Department, Ochsner Baton Rouge, and The Raising Cane’s River Center.

Though some teachers have expressed reservations about attending large-scale, in-person educational events due to a recent uptick in the spread of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, the Back to School Bash appears on track to take place as scheduled.