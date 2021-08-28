EBR planning for possible shelter openings

Editor's note: The Red Cross retracted a statement saying that a shelter was opened Saturday. The parish says it has plans for a potential shelter, but none are open at this time.

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish is planning to open two shelters, if needed, and hopes to have the facilities ready by Sunday.

City officials were making large venues ready should people need to evacuate their homes because of Ida.

Red Cross will assist.

The mayor said there will be two shelters set up in East Baton Rouge and additional shelters will be opened if needed.

The two shelters would only be able to accommodate 200 people because of COVID capacity concerns. Usually, they would host 600 evacuees.

Specific details about what would be needed to evacuate to the facilities will be released when they are open.

Friday, the mayor signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

I've signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.



The emergency declaration is in line with the State of Emergency declared by @LouisianaGov on Thursday, August 26. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) August 27, 2021

The emergency declaration is in line with the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, August 26.

The local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish to activate any and all necessary emergency plans, and grants the ability to request resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to the potential effects of Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida is forecasted to continue strengthening before it makes landfall here in Louisiana. Our City-Parish team is Red Stick Ready; we are clearing storm basins, replenishing sand locations frequently, and we are standing ready to respond to our community,” said Mayor Broome. “We are asking our residents to do the same — take this time to make a plan and prepare your families and homes.”

