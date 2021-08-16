EBR planning commission denies proposal for new Zachary subdivsion

ZACHARY - East Baton Rouge officials shot down a proposal for a new subdivision in the Zachary area on Monday.

The East Baton rouge Planning Commission denied the proposal for a 986-home neighborhood at the intersection of Groom Road and Old Scenic Highway. There was effectively no outside support for the proposal, with only the applicant voicing approval for the plan.

Several Zachary leaders spoke against it, including Police Chief David McDavid.

The vote came after the item had already been deferred at another meeting a month earlier. The commission approved plans for two other East Baton Rouge subdivisions at that same meeting and denied a proposal for a third.