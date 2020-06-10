EBR Parish School System to host virtual teacher job fair

BATON ROUGE- Health concerns related to COVID-19 prompted the East Baton Rouge Parish School System to host a virtual hiring opportunity for educators seeking employment.

The district announced the employment and networking opportunity Wednesday, stating the challenges linked to the pandemic have not slowed recruitment efforts to find qualified job candidates.

In the past, the district has utilized virtual interviewing methods to simplify the hiring process, but a majority of recruitment efforts are face-to-face.

The virtual job fair will be held on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Premier Virtual.

Local and out-of-state candidates will have the opportunity to log into the system to learn about teaching opportunities and visit different schools' virtual hiring rooms. In those rooms, candidates can learn about open positions, research schools through websites, videos, social media, and interact in live chat/video interviews with school leaders.

Any certified teacher or candidate in a state-approved, alternative certification program can now pre-register to attend the event here.

Candidates will be able to create a profile, upload a current resume, and provide certification information.

For more information about applying to the EBR Parish School System, visit the website by clicking here, or email the Recruitment Manager, Dana Morrison at dmorrison27@ebrschools.org.