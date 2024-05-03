Latest Weather Blog
EBR Parish School System seeking community input amid search for new superintendent
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is encouraging community members to attend several meetings next week as they look to get the public's input on the district's new superintendent.
Parents, students, educators, and community members are all encouraged to let their voice be heard as EBR is looking to engage with the community and see who they want leading their school district.
The dates, times and locations of the community meetings are listed below:
Meeting 1: May 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Tara High School. A meeting for community organizations and nonprofit agencies will follow from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m..
Meeting 2: May 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Magnet High School
Meeting 3: May 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Glen Oaks Magnet High School
If anyone is unable to attend in person, a meeting will be held virtually on May 8, from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.. Join by clicking here.
For more information about the superintendent search and updates on the community meetings, visit ebrschools.org.
