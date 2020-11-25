EBR Parish's Thanksgiving holiday curbside garbage, recycling collection schedule

BATON ROUGE — Representatives with the City of East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) have announced that residential garbage (both in cart and out of cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will not be picked up on Thursday, November 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Any garbage, recyclables or trash not collected on Thanksgiving Day will be collected on the next regularly scheduled collection day, which is Friday, November 27.

In addition to this adjustment, the North Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and is expected to re-open on Friday, November 27. The Republic Services recycling drop-off center, located at 7923 Tom Drive, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will remain open during the holidays.

Any residents who need to report a missed garbage or recycling service, request a recycling cart, or report other garbage or recycling related issues are encouraged to contact the City-Parish by dialing 3-1-1 or 225-389-3090, going online to http://311.brla.gov, or downloading the free Red Stick 311 app on Apple or Android devices.