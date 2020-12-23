EBR Parish's holiday schedule for curbside garbage, recycling, and Christmas tree collection

BATON ROUGE - According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor's Office, there will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Day; all services will resume on residents’ next regular scheduled collection day.

While the North Landfill will be closed for Christmas Day, landfill hours will be extended until 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 26th to accommodate the Christmas Day closure.

Due to the large amount of trash expected after the holidays, Tuesday collection may extend into Wednesday. Officials ask that citizens leave full carts at the curb if not collected by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Additionally, garbage and recycling services will remain active on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, and the North Landfill will also remain open on New Year’s Day.