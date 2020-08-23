77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Parish Libraries closed Monday, Tuesday

5 hours 53 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 August 23, 2020 5:21 PM August 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, due to severe weather threat Hurricane Marco.

Libraries will be back open on Wednesday, August 26, and the hours of operation will be announced at a later time, depending on weather conditions.

To check for updates about the hours of operation click here.

Text REDSTICKREADY, in all caps, to (225) 243-9991, to stay up-to-date.

Even though all locations will be closed, resources are open 24/7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days