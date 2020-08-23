EBR Parish Libraries closed Monday, Tuesday

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, due to severe weather threat Hurricane Marco.

Libraries will be back open on Wednesday, August 26, and the hours of operation will be announced at a later time, depending on weather conditions.

To check for updates about the hours of operation click here.

Text REDSTICKREADY, in all caps, to (225) 243-9991, to stay up-to-date.

Even though all locations will be closed, resources are open 24/7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.