EBR Parish Coroner reports six additional coronavirus-related fatalities, Monday
BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that within the last several days, his office has investigated six additional virus-related fatalities.
Additional details from the coroner's weekly update amid the pandemic can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.
At this time, a total of 259 coronavirus related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths
