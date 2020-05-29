EBR Parish Coroner reports one additional coronavirus-related fatality, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that within the last 24 hours, his office has investigated the death of one 70-year-old male who succumbed to coronavirus-related complications.

Additional details from the coroner's daily update amid the pandemic can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.

At this time, a total of 242 coronavirus related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths