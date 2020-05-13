EBR Parish coroner confirms three more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another three individuals succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Information pertaining to the patients who EBR lost to the illness are included in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.

Each of these patients suffered from underlying conditions.

These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 193 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

