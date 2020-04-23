EBR Parish coroner confirms seven more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another seven individuals succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The patients who EBR lost to the illness include:

-70-year-old male.

-70-year-old female.

-91-year-old male.

-70-year-old male.

-61-year-old female.

-85-year-old male

-67-year-old male



Each of these patients suffered from underlying conditions.

These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 111 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

