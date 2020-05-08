EBR Parish coroner confirms four more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another four individuals succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The patients who EBR lost to the illness include:

-57-year-old male

-65-year-old female

-91-year-old female

-75-year-old female





Each of these patients suffered from underlying conditions.

These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 193 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

