Latest Weather Blog
EBR Parish coroner confirms four more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another four individuals succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The patients who EBR lost to the illness include:
-57-year-old male
-65-year-old female
-91-year-old female
-75-year-old female
Each of these patients suffered from underlying conditions.
These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 193 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths
