EBR Parish coroner confirms five more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another five individuals have succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The patients who EBR lost to the illness include a 60-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital on March 29, a 66-year-old man who was admitted to a New Orleans hospital on March 25, an 88-year-old man who was admitted to an area hospital on March 25, a 73-year-old man who was taken to a hospital on March 23, and a 61-year-old man who passed away at home.

All of the patients died on April 7, with the exception of the 61-year-old man who died on April 6. He was swabbed for COVID-19 testing by coroner’s investigators at the scene, and those test results were positive.

Each of the patients suffered from underlying conditions.

These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 37 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and 2 deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths