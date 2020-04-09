Latest Weather Blog
EBR Parish coroner confirms five more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another five individuals have succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The patients who EBR lost to the illness include a 60-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital on March 29, a 66-year-old man who was admitted to a New Orleans hospital on March 25, an 88-year-old man who was admitted to an area hospital on March 25, a 73-year-old man who was taken to a hospital on March 23, and a 61-year-old man who passed away at home.
All of the patients died on April 7, with the exception of the 61-year-old man who died on April 6. He was swabbed for COVID-19 testing by coroner’s investigators at the scene, and those test results were positive.
Each of the patients suffered from underlying conditions.
These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 37 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and 2 deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unemployment: More money coming, gig workers qualified; Get application info here
-
Three dead in Zachary murder-suicide
-
Local nurse sending care packages to health care workers fighting virus head-on
-
Downtown library final change order completed, working through punch list
-
Tyler Perry foots bill for senior shoppers at Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana