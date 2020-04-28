Latest Weather Blog
EBR Parish coroner confirms fifteen more coronavirus-related deaths Monday
BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another fifteen individuals succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The patients who EBR lost to the illness include:
-104-year-old female.
-72-year-old female.
-86-year-old male.
-84-year-old male.
-67-year-old female.
-58-year-old male
-59-year-old female.
-84-year-old male.
-90-year-old female.
-87-year-old male.
-96-year-old female
-88-year-old male.
-81-year-old female.
-93-year-old female.
-41-year-old male.
Each of these patients suffered from underlying conditions.
These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 140 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
