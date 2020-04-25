EBR Parish coroner confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths Friday

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that another 11 individuals succumbed to COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The patients who EBR lost to the illness include:

-51-year-old male.

-91-year-old male.

-99-year-old female.

-96-year-old female.

-87-year-old female.

-94-year-old female

-58-year-old female.

-75-year-old male.

-62-year-old female.

-82-year-old male.

-78-year-old male.





Each of these patients suffered from underlying conditions.

These recent tragedies bring the total number of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 125 East Baton Rouge Parish residents, and two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths