EBR Metro Council to consider allowing continuance of alcohol delivery, curbside pickup

EAST BATON ROUGE - Throughout the pandemic, bars and restaurants were able to sell alcohol by means of a city-parish ordinance that allowed eateries and drinking establishments to offer curbside and home delivery of alcoholic drinks on their own or through third-party apps such as Waitr and Uber Eats.

Selling alcohol to customers in this modernized to-go exchange was new to East Baton Rouge Parish, and made possible by an easing of restrictions related to alcohol sales.

On Wednesday night, as the EBR Metro Council meets, they will consider revising the pandemic-era ordinance that made such sales possible.

The revision would allow local restaurants and bars to deliver alcohol curbside and via pickup on a permanent basis.

The Metro Council meeting begins at 4 p.m., and additional information on how to view it live can be found here.



