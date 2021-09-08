82°
EBR metro council passes limited moratorium, increasing hurdles for building in some flood-prone areas

2 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, September 08 2021 Sep 8, 2021 September 08, 2021 4:45 PM September 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials passed a limited moratorium for East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday, creating stricter requirements for building new developments in areas prone to flooding. 

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet previously described the ordinance, which will be effective for one year, as less a moratorium to stop development but a "more strategic approach" to address flood concerns.

Previously, developers building in certain flood zones would have to build to the standard of a 25-year flood event. Now, they must build to accommodate a 100-year flood event in flood zones specified in the moratorium. 

