EBR Metro Council appoints new parish attorney

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council voted to appoint a new parish attorney on Thursday.

Criminal defense and personal injury lawyer John McLindon will take on the role following the council's vote at a special meeting held Thursday afternoon.

McLindon graduated from the LSU Law School in 1989, according to his website.

He was recommended by Council Members Brandon Noel, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams.