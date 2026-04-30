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EBR Metro Council appoints new parish attorney

2 hours 20 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 3:11 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council voted to appoint a new parish attorney on Thursday.

Criminal defense and personal injury lawyer John McLindon will take on the role following the council's vote at a special meeting held Thursday afternoon. 

McLindon graduated from the LSU Law School in 1989, according to his website.

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He was recommended by Council Members Brandon Noel, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams. 

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