WATCH LIVE: EBR Mayor to update public on PPE transfer and distribution site Thursday

Thursday, March 26 2020
EAST BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, the fourth day of the statewide stay-at-home directive, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will provide parish residents with the latest information on the community-driven PPE transfer and distribution site, which has been created to support local hospitals and first responders.

Mayor Broome will be addressing the media alongside representatives from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Baton Rouge Area Foundation and representatives from several local health care facilities Thursday, March 26 at 11 a.m.

