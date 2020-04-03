71°
EBR Mayor to address public with virus-related developments, Friday at 11 a.m.

Friday, April 03 2020
BATON ROUGE - EBR Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to provide the public with an update on coronavirus-related developments, Friday, April 3 at 11 a.m. 

A live-streamed video of Mayor Broome's address will be available within this article at that time. 

