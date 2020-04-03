71°
EBR Mayor to address public with virus-related developments, Friday at 11 a.m.
BATON ROUGE - EBR Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to provide the public with an update on coronavirus-related developments, Friday, April 3 at 11 a.m.
A live-streamed video of Mayor Broome's address will be available within this article at that time.
WBRZ live at the scene from Broadmoor United Methodist Church
State Representative Ted James released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
How customers and members of the food service industry can protect themselves
Gov John Bel Edwards explains significant increase in virus case no's
Family mourns the loss of two brothers who died from coronavirus complications