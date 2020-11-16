EBR Mayor to address public with COVID update, Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - As the nation races to secure an effective vaccine in its fight against the deadly virus that has claimed the lives of over 246,000 in the US, officials in East Baton Rouge (EBR) parish are closely monitoring the number of infection cases in their area.

While local health experts continue to analyze novel coronavirus data and report their findings to lawmakers, these representatives, in turn, provide the public with periodic updates related to COVID data.

Along those lines, on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish as it relates to protecting hospital capacity and the economy.

The update, held at City Hall, will be available for viewing on WBRZ Plus and on WBRZ's Facebook Page at 9:30 a.m.