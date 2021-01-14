44°
EBR Mayor to address public regarding progress in local fight against COVID

Thursday, January 14 2021
BATON ROUGE - As of Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting a total of just over 25,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 582 confirmed COVID-related deaths since the pandemic appeared in Louisiana last Spring.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and community partners will address the public regarding the current state of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. from the River Center Branch Library on North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.

WBRZ viewers can tune in to her address on WBRZ Plus, on WBRZ's Facebook page, and on WBRZ's website at that time. 

