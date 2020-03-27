EBR mayor to address how domestic abuse survivors can remain safe during stay at home directive

In an effort to stamp out the threat of coronavirus, Louisiana’s residents have been ordered to stay at home until April 13.

But home may not be a safe haven for everyone.

Before the stay-at-home directive, survivors of domestic abuse who’ve felt they’ve had nowhere else to turn may have taken solace in going to work every day or in seeing their abusive spouse leave for work each morning.

That routine was flipped on its head when the government ordered all non-essential workers to remain home.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner, and in Louisiana an alarming number of domestic abuse cases are recorded annually.

This grave area of concern will be addressed during a media conference led by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other parish representatives.

Mayor Broome will join District Attorney Hillar Moore, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, and other advocates in presenting resources for domestic violence issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Broome and her colleagues will hold the press conference Friday, March 27 at 11 a.m. just outside of Baton Rouge City Hall.

WBRZ will offer footage of the mayor's address on its Facebook page.

Survivors of domestic violence can always call Louisiana's Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-888-411-1333 for assistance.