EBR Mayor's program to support local foodservice workers collects $100,000 in gift card sales

BATON ROUGE - As the City of Baton Rouge puts the majority of its focus on keeping residents safe and healthy, it's also taking steps to stimulate the local economy.

One way of ensuring this was the creation of the "Keep BR Serving" campaign.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome implemented the campaign earlier this month as a way to get much-needed money to foodservice workers who've been financially impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The program is set up so that when members of the community purchase gift cards to various Baton Rouge restaurants during the imposed Dine-In Blackout, 30% of that purchase goes directly to cover lost tips & wages.

On Tuesday morning, the mayor's office announced that it has so far reached $100,000 in gift card sales.

The Mayor issued a statement along with this announcement, saying "Our community’s response to this campaign is truly inspiring.”

“I want to personally thank everyone who helped spread the word, encouraged a local restaurant to participate or purchased a gift card. You are proof anyone can make a difference. Our collective efforts are making a positive impact on our local restaurants and our economy. Let’s keep the momentum going and continue to show our support ."

Click here for more information on Keep BR Serving.